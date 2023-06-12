Man shoots, kills friend during argument in Orange Park, deputies say

A 34-year-old Jacksonville man is charged with murder after deputies say he shot and killed a friend Saturday in Orange Park.

John Thigpen is being held in the Clay County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder, according to an arrest report from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5:17 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 500 block of Constitution Drive in Orange Park, which is off Blanding Boulevard.

Thigpen made the call to 911, CCSO said.

Napoleon Brown, 35, from Jacksonville was found “lying face down on the floor,” according to Thigpen’s arrest report.

The victim “had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body,” CCSO said in a news release. He was pronounced dead by Clay County Fire Rescue.

Thigpen and a woman who was present when deputies arrived were detained.

Detectives found that Thigpen had shot his friend during a dispute hours before contacting deputies.

“It’s unfortunate that an incident like this between two friends has cost a person their life,” Sheriff Michelle Cook said in a news release about the shooting.

