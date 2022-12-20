Man shoots and kills friend after night of ‘heavy drinking’ at party, Georgia cops say

A night of “heavy drinking” ended with a man shot in the head, authorities in Georgia say. Now, his best friend is charged in his murder.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 18, during a gathering at home in Dallas, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Dane Michael Patrick Kellum, 38, was visiting David Ayers May, 47, at his home with a few friends when the two men got into a dispute. Both had been drinking and their argument quickly escalated, police said.

That’s when, police believe, May pulled out a pistol and shot Kellum in the head, killing him. No one else was hurt.

When deputies arrived a short time later, they found Kellum “beyond help,” according to the sheriff’s office. May was arrested without incident after deputies called him out of the home.

He was booked on charges of murder and aggravated assault and is being held without bond, deputies said.

The shooting is still being investigated.

Dallas is about 30 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

