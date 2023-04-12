Man shoots and kills husband before he’s caught trying to board flight, Georgia cops say

A man accused of shooting and killing his husband was arrested trying to board a flight out of Atlanta, Georgia, authorities said.

Richard Lee, 40, was arrested April 11 at the Atlanta airport and charged with murder in the death of Michael Roshell, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

A week earlier, officers responded to a report of an attempted break-in at a home in Riverdale, police wrote in a news release. Investigators said Lee showed up to the house on April 4 and shot Roshell, killing him.

Further investigation revealed that Lee and Roshell were married.

On April 10, authorities obtained warrants to arrest Lee on a charge of malice murder, police said. He was captured at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport the following day.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available, including where Lee was headed.

Riverdale is about 15 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

