Man shoots, kills man in self defense after argument on dirt road, Gwinnett police say

A man is dead after a shooting in Dacula on Tuesday night, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police said the shooting was in self-defense and that the shooter knew the person he shot and killed.

Just after 10 p.m., Gwinnett police responded to a person shot call on Stanley Road in Dacula.

Police said the shooting was the result of an altercation between the man and the person shot.

There are no specific details on what led up to the shooting.

Police identified 35-year-old Steven Thomaston as the man who was killed.

No charges have been filed against the shooter.

