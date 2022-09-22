Man shoots and kills his mom as they argued putting away groceries, Missouri cops say

A 22-year-old man was arguing with his mom as they put groceries away when he shot and killed her, according to police in Missouri.

Authorities say Tony Martin Jr. had been carrying a gun around their home on Sept. 21 — the same day of the fatal argument, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Police Department.

Sometime during the argument, Christy Martin touched her son’s arm, trying to get him to turn around, police said in a probable cause statement.

But when he turned around, police say he shot his 50-year-old mom once in her chest.

Police officers were called to the Northwoods home at about 10:45 a.m., and they found Christy Martin dead at the scene.

Officers seized the weapon, a shell casing and one projectile, according to the news release.

Tony Martin Jr. was arrested and faces charges of second-degree homicide and armed criminal action, police said. He’s being held on $250,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

Woman killed partner and his daughter’s boyfriend dismembered body in Ohio, records show

Man admits to running over 18-year-old after they had political argument, ND cops say

Man accused of killing ex also tried to have investigator killed, Illinois cops say

Woman shoots her husband of over 40 years in driveway of their home, NY police say