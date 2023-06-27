Man shoots and kills his mom and aunt while his grandma is home, Pennsylvania cops say

A man is accused of fatally shooting his mother and aunt in their family home, Pennsylvania authorities say.

Benjamin Selby, 43, was taken into custody without incident following the shooting Saturday, June 24, in New Sewickley Township, police said in a Monday news briefing streamed by WTAE.

Officers were sent to the home when Selby’s cousin heard gunshots as he was in the driveway, New Sewickley Police Chief Greg Carney said. The cousin, who the Beaver County Times reported heard about 15 gunshots, discovered his aunt had been shot, police said.

The bodies of the two women were found inside the home by responding officers, Carney said in the news briefing. A third woman, Selby’s grandmother, was unharmed, the police chief said.

The victims were identified as Delores Selby and Mary Lihosit, police said. They were 71 and 65 years old, respectively, according to KDKA.

A motive for the killings is unknown. Police said Selby has not given any explanation.

Police said they believe the grandma, who is reportedly 92 years old, could have been a third victim.

“It can happen anywhere at anytime,” Carney said. “It’s unusual for our community to have something like this, but we were prepared.”

Benjamin Selby was “charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of kidnapping,” KDKA reported. Selby lived at the home with his mother and grandmother, according to the police chief.

Carney said the other family members are “going through some very difficult times.”

“They’re in shock. No one expected this to happen,” he said.

New Sewickley Township is about 30 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.

