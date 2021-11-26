Man shoots and kills his mom, then exits vehicle to fire at cars, Michigan cops say

A 22-year-old man is accused of opening fire on his mom in a fatal Thanksgiving shooting on a Michigan roadway, authorities say.

Police in Pleasant Ridge and Royal Oak said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving for reports of a crash and possible shots fired.

The shooting occurred underneath the I-696 overpass in Pleasant Ridge, which is about 15 miles north of Detroit, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Officers found a 52-year-old woman in the crashed car had been shot in the head.

Investigators learned her adult son shot his mom as she was driving them, the sheriff’s office said. As officers tried to revive the unresponsive woman, they heard more gunshots, police said.

The woman’s son had exited the vehicle on foot and fired at three passing vehicles, the sheriff’s office said.

A 43-year-old woman driving one of the vehicles was shot in her thigh and taken to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition on Nov. 26, the sheriff said.

The suspect, a Troy resident whose name has not been disclosed, was ”quickly located” by Royal Oak officers and taken into custody, police said. A 9 mm handgun was recovered at the scene, according to the sheriff.

He was placed in the Oakland County Jail and awaits charges by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials have not identified the mother, who is from Southfield. She was pronounced dead at the scene.