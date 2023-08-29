Man shoots and kills pregnant girlfriend when she refuses abortion, Florida cops say

More than 10 months after a pregnant woman was found shot dead in a Florida park, her boyfriend has been charged with murder, police said.

On Nov. 11, 2022, 19-year-old Kaylin Fiengo was found shot to death in the front seat of a car backed into a parking spot in Coastline Park, according to an Aug. 29 release from the Sanford Police Department.

Fiengo was pregnant and near the end of her first trimester, police said, and she also had a young son.

Police learned she had driven to the park to meet up with 21-year-old Donovan Faison, her boyfriend at the time, according to the release.

In the weeks leading up to her death, Faison and Fiengo had fought repeatedly about her pregnancy, police said.

Faison wanted Fiengo to terminate the pregnancy, according to the release. Police did not release whether Faison was the father of the unborn child.

Police said Fiengo had refused to have an abortion, and her refusal was the “probable motive” for the shooting.

On Aug. 29, police took Faison into custody and charged him with two counts of felony homicide; one for Fiengo and one for her unborn child.

“This beautiful, young woman and mother, was taken from this world far too soon, and in a horrific way,” Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said in the release. “We hope that today’s arrest brings the slightest amount of peace for Kaylin’s family and the young son she left behind. It doesn’t bring her back, but at least she will have the justice she deserves.”

Sanford is about 22 miles northeast of Orlando.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

