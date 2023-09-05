Man shoots, kills pregnant sister and her husband during party at park, Ohio cops say

Police in Maple Heights have arrested and charged a 29-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his pregnant sister and her husband, news outlets reported.

It happened at a park on Labor Day as 30-year-old Mercedes Iverson and her 31-year-old husband Trea Carter attended a party, according to WOIO.

Jason Iverson has been arrested and is being held in jail until his arraignment, WOIO reported. He has been charged with murder and attempted murder, according to news reports, citing police.

Police say Iverson began arguing with others at the party. When the fight escalated, he pulled out a gun, according to WJW.

Carter and Mercedes Iverson went to the parking lot to leave when Jason Iverson followed them and began shooting, WOIO reported.

“I just heard the gunshots, and I turned around and everybody was running towards this way, and we tried to get all the kids,” Johnnie Coleman, who was there with his church group having a cookout, told WOIO.

Mercedes Iverson was hit by gunfire, killing her and her unborn baby. A 13-year-old was also grazed by a bullet, according to WEWS.

“I wasn’t scared, but the kids, I was more concerned about the kids. You know stray bullets they don’t got no names on them,” Coleman told WOIO.

Police say after Mercedes Iverson was shot, Carter ran toward a nearby pavilion to get away, but he was shot and killed in the bathroom, WOIO reported.

“We have preliminary reports that there was a long-standing feud between the shooter and these two parties that he engaged,” Maple Heights Police Chief Todd Hansen told WOIO.

Hansen said Jason Iverson targeted the couple.

“It was not a random event. Unfortunately, it became public today, because he found these people here,” Hansen told WJW.

