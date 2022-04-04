Man shoots and kills his roommate ‘at close range’ during fight, Texas sheriff says

Two men believed to be roommates got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight before one man pulled out a gun, Texas officials said.

Brad Rick Way, 52, fired one shot “at close range” inside the Ingram home, striking Dennis Allen Crawford, Jr., 57, authorities say.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home on Sunday, April 3 alongside emergency medical technicians, according to a news release shared to Facebook. Crawford was pronounced dead inside the residence.

Way was arrested and booked into the Kerr County Jail, officials said. He has been charged with one count of murder and bond has not been set.

The sheriff’s office says “alcohol may have been involved” in the fatal shooting, and they believe the two men lived inside the home where Crawford was killed.

“We are saddened by this senseless loss of life in our county,” Sheriff Larry Leitha said in the news release. “All too often, disagreements escalate and spin out of control. In this case, either party could have walked away and diffused the situation before lethal force was used. This outcome did not need to happen. We offer our condolences to the families involved and thank the Texas Rangers for their assistance in evidence gathering and investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Ingram is about 75 miles northwest of San Antonio.

