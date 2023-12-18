Man shoots and kills teen at Sonic, accuses him of breaking into wife’s car, TN cops say

A man is accused of tracking down a teen and fatally shooting him at a Sonic Drive-In after the man accused the teen of breaking into his wife’s car, Tennessee police said.

On Nov. 3, a woman called police to report her vehicle had been burglarized and something had been taken, according to an arrest affidavit from the Memphis Police Department.

Later that day, the woman’s mother called police again to report she had seen the person they believed broke into her daughter’s car at a Sonic, police said.

Shortly after the mother made the call, the woman’s husband, 55-year-old Timothy Moore, had a friend drive him to the Sonic to confront the accused burglar, according to the affidavit.

Behind the Sonic was a “male juvenile,” police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. He was identified as a 17-year-old boy by WMC.

Moore got out of the vehicle and started to confront the teen, then “unexpectedly” pulled out a gun and shot the teen in the chest, according to the affidavit.

Moore fired another shot at the others as they ran away, one witness told police.

The teen was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

Police identified the vehicle Moore arrived in, a red Ford Edge, and spoke with the driver who identified Moore in a line-up.

Moore was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon on Dec. 15, court records show.

Moore had a previous conviction on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery from 2004 for which he served 18 years, police said.

