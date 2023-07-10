Man shoots and kills two people trying to rob him at ATM, Texas police say

Two people were killed during an alleged attempted bank robbery in Texas, police said.

While trying to withdraw money from a drive-thru ATM in San Antonio on July 7, a man was confronted by two individuals, police Chief William McManus said at a press conference posted on Facebook by the police department.

The man believed the individuals were attempting to rob him, so he pulled out a handgun and shot both of them, McManus said. They died in the parking lot near the ATM.

“There’s no continuing danger to anyone in the area,” McManus said.

All three individuals were believed to be in their 20s, McManus said.

The deceased were later identified by the medical examiner as Mark Brooks III and Terrance Stevens, according to KENS 5.

McManus did not say whether they were armed during the time of the alleged attempted robbery.

McManus said police were in the process of interviewing the man who they said shot the two men, and that the incident is being considered a jugging.

Jugging is a type of theft where perpetrators follow victims to banks or ATMs, according to the Austin Police Department. The victim is then “approached, threatened with violence, or assaulted while the suspect demands the money or aggressively takes the cash bag.”

“The crime happens frequently when cash bags are visible as the victim leaves the bank or ATM,” police said.

A spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

