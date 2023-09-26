Man shoots mom, brother to death in kitchen then calls FBI, Pennsylvania officials say

A Pennsylvania man is accused of killing his mother and brother, then making a phone call to the FBI, according to officials.

Aaron Deshong, 49, was still on the phone with the FBI’s Threat Assessment Center when state troopers arrived at his home to arrest him on Sept. 24, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Deshong called to tell the FBI that “he may have hurt his family members,” according to the release.

His mother and brother couldn’t come to the phone, he said, according to court documents obtained by WCAU. When the FBI asked if Deshong’s family had been harmed, he said “that’s a very good question,” the station reported.

State troopers were contacted by the FBI, entered Deshong’s Perkiomen Township home and arrested him at about 5 p.m., officials said.

Deshong’s 53-year-old brother, Adam Deshong, and 74-year-old mother, Wanda Deshong, were dead in the kitchen, officials said. His mother had a single gunshot wound to the head, while his brother had been shot several times, according to investigators.

Investigators found a .38 caliber revolver registered to Deshong inside a bedroom closet in the basement, officials said, adding that four of the six rounds loaded in the cylinder had been fired.

Officials have not said what may have motivated the killings but, according to court documents, Deshong told investigators that he had been “on edge” since his father died, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Deshong is facing charges including first-degree murder, third-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime, according to the district attorney’s office.

He was booked into the Montgomery County jail on Sept. 25 and was denied bail, records show.

Perkiomen Township is roughly 30 miles northeast of downtown Philadelphia.