Man shoots multiple apartment buildings, drags police officer with car, police say

A man was charged with six counts of aggravated assault, among other charges.

On Nov. 23 at approximately 8:20 p.m., Covington Police responded to a shots fired call at the Broadmeadow Apartments, on Peeler Road.

When officers arrived, witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots near a backyard.

During the investigation, officers found 5-6 bullet holes in a building and stairwell.

There were residents in the apartment during the shooting, including a 1-month-old child, and two other children, police said.

Luckily, no one was injured in the shooting.

Police also found multiple 40-caliber shell casings in the backyard.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect enter a vehicle parked in the lot, then drive off onto Peeler Street.

Later at 11:15 p.m., officers were in the area of South College Street and heard multiple shots fired.

At 11:30 p.m., officers saw a maroon Honda displaying an expired temporary tag and a gas-powered mini bike on East Ripley Avenue and Hope Street.

Officers performed a traffic stop, and the driver was identified as 26-year-old Isca Johnson.

During the stop, Johnson put the car in drive and drove off, dragging the police officer several feet, before he freed himself, police said.

The bike also fell out of the Honda, onto the street.

The officer had minor injuries as a result.

Preliminary information showed the bike came back as stolen from a Nov. 24 incident.

Police searched for the Honda and later found it at the Quality Inn hotel at 1 a.m.

Johnson was found in possession of multiple narcotics, and a 40-caliber round in his shoe during the arrest, police said.

Johnson was taken to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office and charged with six counts of aggravated assault, six counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of vandalism, aggravated assault of an officer, vandalism, theft of property over $1,000, evading arrest, improper displaying of the license plate, possession of marijuana with intent to resale, and possession of Xanax pills, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Johnson has a court appearance scheduled on Jan. 6.

