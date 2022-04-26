Man shoots his neighbor over a parking space, Texas family says. ‘That’s my spot’

One man shot another over a parking space, sending him to the hospital, police in Texas said.

After the man shot the victim “at close range,” he walked back into his townhome saying “That’s my spot,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Waxahachie Daily Light.

The Waxahachie Police Department was called to the shooting at about 3:15 p.m. April 19, according to a statement shared to Facebook.

Responding officers provided “life saving measures” to the victim, who was shot in the torso, before he was taken to a local hospital, authorities said. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Waxahachie Daily Light.

Irina Post identified the victim as her husband, Shane Post, to local media outlets.

She told WFAA her family and the shooter have had small confrontations in the past, but none escalated like the one that afternoon.

“He came out in a robe, and he had already his gun loaded in his pocket,” she told the station, adding that her husband and his coworker were temporarily using the neighbor’s space in the gated lot.

“I can’t process any of it,” Shane’s mother, Dorothy Post, told WFAA. “He was shot over a parking spot.”

Shane Post, 32, was eventually flown from the local hospital to Methodist Dallas Medical Center for further treatment, according to the Waxahachie Daily Light. His wife says the bullet hit three organs, and he continues to recover from internal damage.

“Shane has always been afraid to die,” she told the newspaper. “The only thing he thinks about is if he won’t be able to see me or the baby again. He keeps asking the doctors if he’s going to live, and he’s scared to go to sleep because he thinks he will die.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with additional information — including photos or video — to contact Detective Austin Starkey at 469-309-4400.

Waxahachie is about 45 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

Story continues

Neighbor shot man in chest after he threatened to hit his dog with shovel, TX cops say

Upset customer shoots Jack in the Box worker after argument over sauce, Texas cops say

Neighbor killed in argument over dog running loose in neighborhood, Texas cops say

Mom shoots ex-boyfriend after he brings girlfriend to custody exchange, Texas cops say