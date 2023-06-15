Man shoots his own leg while dreaming about intruder, Illinois cops say. He’s charged

An Illinois man is facing charges after investigators say he took a shot at a home intruder, then woke up with a bullet in his leg.

On the night of April 10, the 62-year-old Lake Barrington man dreamed that someone was trying to break into his house, so he grabbed his .357 revolver and fired at them, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a June 13 news release.

When he awoke, he realized there was no intruder and he had instead shot himself, the release said. The bullet went through his leg and into his bed.

“Fortunately, the round did not travel through a shared wall with [his] neighbors,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded at about 9:50 p.m., found the man inside his home and applied a tourniquet “as he was losing a significant amount of blood,” the release said.

Deputies determined there was no attempted break-in at the residence, according to the sheriff’s office. They also learned the man had a revoked Firearm Owner’s Identification card, which Illinois residents must have in order to legally possess any guns or ammo.

It’s not clear why his FOID card had been revoked.

He was arrested on June 12 on charges of possessing a firearm without a FOID card and reckless discharge of a firearm, the sheriff’s office said. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 29.

