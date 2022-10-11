Man shoots a person several times after verbal argument, MPD says

Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a verbal argument that turned violent.

On Oct. 7 at approximately 11:10 PM, Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault call on Park Avenue, off of Lamar Avenue in Orange Mound.

Officers were told two people were involved in a verbal argument outside a business, and the conversation eventually moved inside.

One person pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, critically wounding the victim, police said.

Police also said that the suspect fled the scene in a red or maroon-colored SUV.

The suspect was described as wearing light-colored jeans, a denim jacket dark colored t-shirt, a white Memphis hat, and black/white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

