Man shoots person who stole his SUV on Key Peninsula, deputies say

Pierce County deputies are investigating after a vehicle theft on Key Peninsula led to a shooting Tuesday when a 70-year-old man located his stolen SUV and opened fire on the man driving it.

Deputies responded just before 2:10 p.m. to a shooting near 92nd Avenue and 144th Street Court Northwest in Wauna. There, deputies found two men.

The 70-year-old man told deputies he located his stolen SUV at a nearby residence and got into an argument with the 23-year-old man who was driving it, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Deputies said the 23-year-old tried to drive away and was shot. Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said the 70-year-old man shot at the driver through the SUV’s back window. The driver then crashed into a tree.

The 23-year-old was transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The shooter told deputies the driver struck him with his vehicle, according to the Facebook post. He was also transported to the hospital.

Moss said no one has been arrested. Detectives are continuing to investigate. Once the investigation is complete, any recommended charges will be sent to the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office for review.