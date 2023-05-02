Man shoots person trying to steal catalytic converter and is arrested, Texas cops say

A 48-year-old man arriving at work saw someone leaving the property with a stolen catalytic converter, according to police and news reports in Texas.

The two men got into a fight before the accused thief, 32, started running toward his truck in a nearby parking lot, the San Antonio Police Department reported.

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old got into his vehicle, according to KSAT. Their two trucks collided during the incident.

As the younger man was trying to escape in his vehicle, the 48-year-old shot him several times, authorities said in a report obtained by McClatchy News.

The 32-year-old man called police at 6:48 a.m. on Monday, May 1, police said, and officers responded to the 6100 block of San Pedro Avenue in north San Antonio.

Officers said they found a male victim shot inside a truck. He was rushed to a hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

The accused shooter is an employee of a furniture store, KSAT reported.

He was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon while at the scene, police said.

“Every case is different,” an SAPD spokesperson told KENS5 when asked why the accused shooter is facing charges. “We have to account for totality of circumstances before saying someone’s actions are justified or not. In this case, the detectives on scene were able to talk to all involved parties and make a determination.”

An investigation is ongoing.

