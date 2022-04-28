Man shoots at officers, barricades himself inside Flowery Branch home, police say

Police in Flowery Branch are currently involved in a SWAT situation with a man they say barricaded himself inside a home Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a home in the Sterling on the Lake neighborhood on Lake Overlook Lane and Scarlet Oak Way in Flowery Branch around 2:30 p.m. to serve some legal documents.

When they arrived, officers entered the house and the suspect pulled a gun on officers and began threatening him, according to police.

The officers retreated from the scene, set up a perimeter and called the Hall County SWAT team.

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday night, police say the man was still barricaded inside the home and they were attempting to negotiate with him.

Officers confirmed that at some point during the standoff, the suspect fired multiple shots at police, but no one was injured.

The suspect has not been identified.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area or stay in their homes.

