Man shoots robber, returns backpack of drugs to owner, Atlanta police say

Police are searching for a man they say shot a would-be robber and returned the backpack of drugs to its owner.

Officers say they were patrolling near a Greyhound station on Peachtree Street Wednesday morning when they heard several shots fired.

A witness told police they saw a victim going into the bus station restroom.

When they got into the restroom, officers found the man looking through a brown backpack. He told police that he was hit in the back of the head and his backpack had been taken from him.

A restroom attendant flagged down the officers after they left the restroom and told them he found a gun inside.

Investigators later learned that the man police found in the restroom had been robbed of his backpack and the robbery suspect had been shot by an unknown third person.

The unknown shooter, who police believe knew the robbery victim, then gave him back the stolen backpack.

Detectives found drugs inside the backpack.

The robbery suspect who was shot was taken to the hospital and charged for the robbery. He is expected to survive.

The robbery victim was also arrested and charged with drug and gun possession.

Police are still working on identifying the shooter.

