Man shoots his roommate because he ‘insulted him too many times,’ Oklahoma police say

A man shot his roommate multiple times, then he called 911 and said he refused to help provide first aid, according to police in Oklahoma.

Officers and paramedics responded to their home at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, according to a Facebook post from the Tulsa Police Department.

Responding officers learned that the two men “have been roommates for about a year,” police said. The accused shooter told investigators that over the past year, his roommate “had insulted him too many times.”

He said his roommate “insulted him once again,” and he responded by grabbing a gun from his bedroom, according to the news release. He then shot his roommate multiple times as he was lying on a couch, police said.

The suspect was arrested on charges of shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Police have not provided an updated condition on the victim.

