Man shoots self, juvenile passenger while driving on Canal Street, New Orleans officers

TechCrunch

Earlier this month, Kuda co-founder and CEO Babs Ogundeyi told users that the Nigerian online challenger bank had reached almost N₦56 trillion (~$60 billion) in transaction value since its 2019 launch. Ogundeyi also said that Kuda had achieved a notable milestone, with 7 million retail and business customers as of today. In February 2023, Kuda presented its investors with a pitch for new cash injection.