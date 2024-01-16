Man shoots self, juvenile passenger while driving on Canal Street, New Orleans officers
A juvenile was hospitalized after being shot in the Central Business District, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
A juvenile was hospitalized after being shot in the Central Business District, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Wommack led South Alabama to its first two winning seasons.
Nearly three in four Iowa caucus-goers picked either the economy or immigration as the issue that mattered most to them, fueling Donald Trump's overwhelming victory.
Barrett-Jackson will auction off the first 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse during a sale taking place in Scottsdale, Arizona, on January 27.
Earlier this month, Kuda co-founder and CEO Babs Ogundeyi told users that the Nigerian online challenger bank had reached almost N₦56 trillion (~$60 billion) in transaction value since its 2019 launch. Ogundeyi also said that Kuda had achieved a notable milestone, with 7 million retail and business customers as of today. In February 2023, Kuda presented its investors with a pitch for new cash injection.
The biggest news stories this morning: Microsoft introduces Copilot Pro, Apple removes Blood Oxygen app from Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 to evade US import ban, The best tech support helplines for seniors.
A new study out of Nasdaq sheds light on the growing problem of financial system fraud. Here are the numbers you need to know.
Uber said it's closing Drizly's business and focusing on its core Uber Eats strategy.
CEOs are jazzed up about the magic that generative AI could bring to their financial statements, according to a new PwC survey.
Get these soft, breathable, 'hotel quality' winners for almost 80% off (!) while you can.
A Justice Department lawsuit would pose a major threat to the various revenue streams of the world's second-most valuable public company.
If you know a senior who relies on you for tech troubles, one of these free services could help take some of the stress off of you.
Logistics company FedEx announced its own commerce platform called FDX today. The platform will likely compete against Amazon by offering merchants services like demand generation, fulfillment, tracking, and post-purchase experiences including returns. FedEx's announcement has a lot of marketing buzzwords including "data-driven," "digitally-led" and "end-to-end e-commerce solution for businesses of all sizes" but is thin on details like how it will compete with existing platforms.
The game reached 27.6 million viewers.
Draymond Green has missed the past 16 games for the Warriors after his second suspension this season.
The Pistons and Wizards, who have 10 combined wins, are making a trade.
Mortgage rates declined throughout December, luring more buyers back to the market. They're competing over stubbornly low inventory.
Growth powerhouse e.l.f. Beauty continued to take market share in 2023, moving into the No. 3 spot for mass cosmetics.
A new survey found nearly one-fifth of Americans are carrying debt but no life insurance — a double whammy to avoid.
Symptoms of hyperemesis gravidarum include extreme nausea and vomiting. Like Kate Middleton, this mom was hospitalized for it.
More than 8,000 shoppers rave about this pillow.