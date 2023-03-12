Man shoots self as police search for source of foul odor inside home, Texas cops say

Police found two bodies in a Houston-area home after responding to a call from a concerned neighbor, authorities in Texas say.

The neighbor told deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office that they hadn’t seen a man who lives at the nearby house — on the 16800 block of Kilwinning Drive — for a long time, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies went to the home after 6:30 p.m. on March 11, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said at a media briefing near the scene.

They soon noticed “a lot of flies and a bad odor coming from one end of the house” and decided to make their way into the home, the spokesperson said.

As soon as they entered, the deputies heard a gunshot, according to the sheriff’s office. They found a 63-year-old man dead in a bedroom, having shot himself, and the body of a second man in another bedroom.

The second man, who officials say was 64 years old, was badly decomposed and had been dead for several months.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death for the 64-year-old.

It’s not clear what the relationship was between the two men but officials said they lived together at the home.

