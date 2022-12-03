Man shoots at several people at Memphis gas station, police say

Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a man who shot at multiple people at a gas station.

On Dec. 1 at approximately 10:40 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a Marathon gas station. near East Shelby Drive and Tulane Road.

When officers arrived, they found a person on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect firing multiple shots at several people.

The suspect was wearing a black toboggan, blue hoodie, and black pants, and fled in a silver Hyundai sedan.

The Hyundai has plastic covering the driver-side rear window and the hood is missing a lot of paint, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: