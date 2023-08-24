Man shoots stepdaughter before turning gun on himself, Port Orange police say

A man shot his stepdaughter before turning the gun on himself, according to Port Orange police.

Police responded around 7:20 p.m. to Westport Apartments on Coraci Boulevard in reference to a shooting call. An investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance between a stepfather and his adult stepdaughter, according to a news release.

The investigation showed that the man shot his stepdaughter once then turned the gun on himself, the news release states.

Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The man was declared dead at the hospital and the woman is still being treated, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Volusia County dispatch at 386-248-1777.









