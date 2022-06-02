Pierce County Council candidate shoots alleged car thief at Tacoma encampment

What started as an attempt to recover stolen property at a Tacoma homeless encampment ended in gunfire. Tacoma police arrested a man, but it wasn’t the shooter.

Wendy Haddow, spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department, says on Memorial Day, a man took matters into his own hands and it turned violent. Officers responded to the Boy Scout Office parking lot off of South 19th Street just before 5 p.m.

The man, identified by Pierce County prosecutor Adam Faber, was Josh Harris, a Pierce County Council candidate.

According to the Tacoma News Tribune, Harris is also the candidate who bailed out three Tacoma police officers involved in the death of Manuel Ellis.

“A male had called South Sound 911 to report he had found his stolen property near a homeless encampment to the south in a wooded area,” said Haddow. “The victim said a male living within the encampment had threatened him when he went to recover his property.”

Authorities say Harris showed officers a picture of the vehicle the suspect was driving. Officers confirmed it was indeed reported stolen.

“While officers were checking the encampment, the suspect drove past the officers at a high rate of speed towards the Boy Scout Office parking lot,” said Haddow. “Seconds later, officers advised dispatch they heard shots being fired. The suspect vehicle then fled past them, headed back southbound.”

Authorities say Harris fired shots at the man driving the stolen car. By Harris’ account, the suspect was driving that car toward him at a high speed. Fearing for his life, Harris fired shots at the vehicle.

One day later, the suspect returned to the encampment. It looked as though their face had been injured. Law enforcement showed up soon after and arrested the 40-year-old suspect and took them to the hospital for medical treatment.

“When released from the hospital, the suspect will be booked into jail for assault 1 and procession of a stolen vehicle,” said Haddow.

Mary Anderson with Tacoma Metro Parks confirms the department owns the land where the altercation happened. According to Anderson, in the days leading up to the incident, they’d contacted police.

“We were working with the people who were in the camp closest to us,” said Anderson. “We had our security guards go down, along with our staff to check things out and see what’s going on and they were noticing what appeared to be stolen property.”