Police say a teenage girl was shot by her stepfather, who then shot himself, in Goodyear on Wednesday.

About 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities responded to a medical call at a home on Larkspur Drive near Sarival Avenue and Elwood Street in Goodyear.

Upon entrance, officers found two bodies, one belonging to 18-year-old Aaliyah M. Anderson, the other to her 41-year-old stepfather, John D. Castro, police said.

Castro and Anderson were found by family members who called 911, police said.

Due to evidence at the scene and autopsy reports, investigators believe Castro fatally shot Anderson before ultimately turning the gun on himself, police said.

"It is still not completely clear as to what caused Castro to resort to this violent act, and investigators will continue to search for more information," said Sgt. Sean Clarke, a spokesperson for the Goodyear Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man shoots teen stepdaughter and then himself, Goodyear police say