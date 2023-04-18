Man shoots three after food order is delivered to wrong house, Michigan officials say

A Michigan man is accused of shooting three people, including two teenagers, after his food order was delivered to the wrong home, officials said.

The shooting happened before 9 p.m. on April 13 in a northwest Detroit neighborhood, according to an April 17 news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

After his food was dropped off at the wrong house, 32-year-old Deon Ray Thomas went over and “confronted the victims,” the release said.

The situation became heated, and words suddenly turned to violence when Thomas pulled out a handgun and opened fire on the four victims, prosecutors said.

A 31-year-old man and two 14-year-old boys were wounded, officials said. A 36-year-old woman inside the home was not injured.

The victims were not defenseless, police told WDIV.

More than 30 shots were fired back and forth, in what police described as a “gun battle,” the outlet reported, adding that police confiscated four guns over the course of the investigation.

“This is what looks like a shootout,” Police Chief James White told the station. “Houses that are next door to each other, so neighbors.”

Thomas, the 31-year-old man and the two teenagers were taken to a hospital for treatment, the release said. Everyone survived.

Thomas is facing 24 charges, including four counts of assault with intent to murder, court records show. His bond has been set at $500,000.

Fake deliveryman pulls out gun and tries to break into Connecticut home, video shows

Man shot after kicking in door to estranged wife’s home, Oklahoma police say

‘Shoot them.’ Chipotle order turns chaotic after duo demands more cheese, Ohio cops say

Accused robber targets man in wheelchair – finds out he’s an armed veteran, TX cops say