Man shoots toddler outside Denton County grocery store, authorities say

A 25-year-old man shot a toddler on Thursday in Hackberry when he fired on a vehicle, police said.

The victim, his mother and her sister had stopped about 2 p.m. at Watts Grocery Store at Rose Lane and King Road when the sister’s boyfriend, Demetrius Davis, drove up and shot at the vehicle, Little Elm Police said.

The child, whose age and sex police did not release, was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital.

Davis, who lives in Richardson, left the scene and went to a residence in Irving, police said.

The sister reported she had an argument with Davis earlier in the day, police said.

The Little Elm Police Department provides police service in Hackberry, which is about five miles east of Little Elm in Denton County.