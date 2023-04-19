Man shoots two cheerleaders for getting in the wrong car

Authorities in Elgin, Texas, have arrested a man in connection to two teenage cheerleaders who were shot when they accidentally entered the wrong car in the parking lot of a grocery store.

On Tuesday, 25-year-old Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr was charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony, according to a statement shared on the Elgin Police Department’s Facebook.

Police said in the statement that they responded to a report of shots fired at an H-E-B around 12.15 am local time on Tuesday morning.

“Two occupants of the vehicle were struck by gun fire. One victim was treated and released on scene. The other sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital by helicopter where they remain in critical condition,” the statement says.

Lynn Shearer, the owner of the cheer team, told KXAN that the two occupants of the vehicle were allegedly returning to the H-E-B from cheerleading practice at Woodland’s Elite Cheer Company when the incident occurred.

Ms Shearer said the cheerleaders carpooled to the gym in Oak Ridge and were returning to their respective cars when one of the girls accidentally tried to enter the wrong vehicle.

Upon noticing it was the wrong vehicle, she got back into her friend’s car when the man got out to confront them.

“The guy got out and they saw that he had a gun. And so they tried to speed off, and he shot his gun, like five times or so into the car,” Ms Shearer told KXAN.

One of the victims was shot twice and “badly injured” according to a GoFundMe set up for her. She was admitted to the ICU and is in stable condition but has “a long road to recovery.”

Ms Shearer said the situation “was unfortunate” because “these girls were just trying to get home.”

On Instagram, Woodlands Elite Cheer Company wrote: “4 of our girls were involved in a horrific incident on their way home after practice last night. Please keep these girls and our WE cheer family in your thoughts and prayers. WE appreciate our cheer community.”

The Independent has reached out to Woodlands Elite Cheer Company for comment.

This is the third recent incident of young people being met with gun fire when making a mistake. Ralph Yarl, 16, was recently shot after he mixed up the addresses of a house he was supposed to go to in order to pick up his younger brothers. After ringing the doorbell, Ralph was shot twice.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis was fatally shot after accidentally driving up the wrong driveway of the wrong home.