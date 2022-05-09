Man shoots at two Murphy's Gas Station customers, arrested after standoff

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Robert Estrada, 53 of Alamogordo, was arrested Sunday after shooting at two customers at Murphy's Gas Station on White Sands Boulevard, per police logs from Alamogordo police.

Estrada was arrested on to counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one charge each of negligent use of a deadly weapon and resisting or obstructing a peace officer, police said.

The logs did not specify an exact time of the incident.

Estrada allegedly fired a handgun at the customers at the station at 221 South White Sands Boulevard, per the report, then barricaded himself at his nearby residence on the 100 block of Virginia Avenue.

Police said Estrada fired more rounds at the home, but did not specify if he shot at police or anyone else, records show.

Estrada was arrested with the assistance of the New Mexico State Police.

