Man shoots wife to death, then calls cops the next day to report it, police say

A Mississippi man who called police to say his wife had been shot is now charged in her death, authorities told news outlets.

Myles Johnson, 53, of Canton, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 30, and charged with murder, WLBT reported, citing city Police Chief Otha Brown.

Officers arrived at Johnson’s home at about 10 a.m. and found his wife, in bed, Brown told WAPT. She had been shot in the back and was pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities said they believe the shooting happened the day before, the station reported.

Johnson was detained and told police he and his wife got into a fight Monday, Jan. 29, before the fatal shooting, according to WJTV.

Additional details weren’t released.

McClatchy News reached out to the City of Canton Police Department on Jan. 30 and was awaiting a response.

Canton is about 30 miles northeast of downtown Jackson.

Mystery lingers as woman’s body found by road, husband’s truck burned, Florida cops say

Man kills ex’s new boyfriend, tells kids, ‘Don’t tell anybody,’ Virginia officials say

Man kills wife, 8-year-old niece and two others when wife rejects him, Texas cops say