Man shoots wife, stepdaughter then turns gun on himself, Lexington County coroner says

A woman and her daughter were killed by her husband, who then shot himself, Lexington County officials said Sunday.

The domestic-related incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Bliss Lane, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said. That’s near the Red Bank area of Lexington, between Platt Springs Road and South Lake Drive.

William Peter Busick, 55, shot his wife, 48-year-old Chastity Lynne Busick, and his stepdaughter, 23-year-old Jasmine Alyse Bailey, according to Fisher. Chastity Busick and Jasmine Bailey were shot multiple times, Fisher said.

William Busick then shot himself, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said. He sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and was taken to an area hospital where he died, according to Fisher.

“There was also a minor in the house who is unharmed,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release.

No other injuries were reported in what the sheriff’s department called an “isolated incident,” adding there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Information about what led to the shooting was not available, but it remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department and coroner’s office.

“We’re still talking to family and neighbors in an effort to gather all the information,” Koon said.