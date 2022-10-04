Man shoots wife then leaves Lexington County home before killing himself, sheriff says

Deputies are investigating a shooting that started Tuesday morning with a domestic-related call for service at a home near Gilbert, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

A woman was shot by her husband during the incident at their home on Haskell Road, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. The man left the home and deputies started a search with the help of K-9 police dogs and a drone, according to the release.

Deputies found the man’s body a short time later after he apparently died by suicide, the sheriff’s department said.

“This is an unfortunate situation and the family has some tough days ahead,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “The woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and we don’t have any word on her condition at this time.”

The investigation into the initial call, search and the man’s death is ongoing, according to Koon.

“We’re still talking with family members and neighbors in an effort to help us gather as much information as possible,” Koon said. “We’d encourage anyone with details they feel could benefit our work on the case to reach out and share what they know.”