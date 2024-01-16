Man shoots wife then turns gun on himself in gas station parking lot, SC coroner says

A couple from Augusta, Georgia is dead after a murder-suicide in the parking lot of a gas station in South Carolina, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

George Britt, 55, shot his wife, 43-year-old Tiffany Britt, then turned the gun on himself Monday morning, Coroner Darryl Ables said.

Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to the Murphy Express gas station at 3757 Richland Avenue West, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety. That’s near a Walmart Supercenter, about a mile from the USC Aiken campus.

The officers were responding to a call about a domestic dispute in the parking lot, and as they arrived Tiffany Britt was shot, Ables said. She was taken to an area hospital where she died, according to the coroner.

George Britt died at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Ables said.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about the domestic dispute, and a motive for the shooting, was not available, but it continues to be investigated by the Department of Public Safety and coroner’s office as well as the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Wednesday in Newberry, according to Ables.