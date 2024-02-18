Man shoots woman in car during road rage incident. Suspect remains at-large, police say

Caldwell police are searching for a man accused of shooting at a family through their car window, wounding one woman, during a road rage incident, authorities said.

A man driving a red Volkswagen Passat fired several gunshots into a car with two adults and a young child inside on Saturday night near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Ustick Road, the Caldwell Police Department said in a Sunday news release.

A woman in the car was struck in the upper torso by the gunfire, police said. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening, and she is expected to survive, according to police.

Officers responded to the incident at about 10:30 p.m. Police said they believe the shooting “stemm(ed) from a possible road rage incident.”

Detectives identified Anthony Erasmo Madrid, 25, as a suspect. They said Madrid lives in the 3400 block of Park View Way in Nampa.

“There is an active search underway for Madrid, and he is considered armed and dangerous,” Caldwell police said.

Police then said Madrid “shot at Nampa police officers who attempted to stop him,” the release said. Police said officers did not return fire, and no one was injured. Officers searched the area but did not find Madrid.

Police described Madrid as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes, and has a tattoo on his lower left arm that says, “EST 1998.”

He was last seen on foot in the area of the 1800 block of 3rd Street North in Nampa, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and armed with a handgun, according to police.

“The coward responsible for these attacks does not warrant a mention of his name. He is just that, a coward who chose to shoot at a woman with a child then shoot at police officers as he was running away, like the coward that he is,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the release.

Police asked anyone who has seen Madrid or with information on the shooting to call 911, the non-emergency dispatch line at 208-454-7531 or Crime Stoppers, which allows callers to remain anonymous at 208-343-2677.