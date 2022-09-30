Man shoots woman to death with rifle after fight, MPD says

A man was arrested for firing several rifle shots, killing a woman on a balcony, and hitting several apartments.

On Sep. 26 at approximately 6:05 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a fight at the Creekside Meadows Apartment complex, near the Memphis airport.

When officers arrived, two people involved in the fight fled on foot, police said.

After a police report was filed, MPD left the scene.

Approximately an hour later, MPD returned to the apartment complex after a shots fired call.

Three people were out on an apartment balcony, with two men across the street.

One of the two men pulled out a rifle and fired shots at the group on the balcony, according to an affidavit.

All three fled inside the residence, and one, Tina Watson, was shot in the torso.

Watson was taken to Regional One in critical condition, then was later pronounced dead.

Three other nearby apartments were riddled with gunfire holes, police said.

MPD received an anonymous tip that Jamie Weaver was responsible for firing the rifle at Creekside Meadows apartments.

Weaver had several warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated robbery, court documents showed.

Weaver provided a statement to MPD, admitting to going to the apartment complex in retaliation for the fight earlier.

The man also said he was provided a firearm, and the three people on the balcony were pointed out to him, according to an affidavit.

Jamie Weaver was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, 4 counts of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment discharging a firearm, and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Jamie Weaver has a court date on Oct. 3.

