Man shoots at woman, points gun at Dayton officer before fleeing, crashing police say

Feb. 26—A Dayton man is accused of shooting at a woman last week outside a hotel and then pointing a gun at an officer before fleeing and ultimately crashing into a building, according to Dayton police.

Anthony L. Stargell, 58, was arraigned Monday in Dayton Municipal Court for felonious assault, failure to comply with an order of a police officer, two counts of having weapons while under disability, one count of obstructing official business and a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing.

Stargell reportedly shot at a woman Friday outside the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 2140 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., but did not hit her, an affidavit stated.

A Dayton police officer heard the gunshot when he was at the hotel parking lot completing paperwork. The officer got out of his car and witnesses reportedly pointed out Stargell.

"He ordered Mr. Stargell to drop the gun, however, he raised it towards (the officer) causing him to seek cover. After ordering Mr. Stargell to stop and show his hands, Mr. Stargell got into his car and fled the scene," the affidavit read.

Stargell went home and got into a different car and fled from police again, court documents stated.

"He ultimately struck a structure, flipping his car and causing structure damage to the building," the affidavit read.

The crash happened on South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street near Germantown Street, police said.

Police did not find the gun but did find two magazines, according to the document.

Stargell is held on $15,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.