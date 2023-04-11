Man shoots at woman, throws chemical on her in ‘horrific’ attack, Hawaii police say

A man fired a gun at a woman outside a Mililani gym, then dumped an acidic chemical on her before fleeing, Hawaii police reported.

“It’s a very horrific event,” Deputy Chief Keith Horikawa of the Honolulu Police Department told Hawaii News Now. The 20-year-old woman suffered second-degree burns.

The attack took place at about 9:20 p.m. Friday, April 7, outside the Mililani 24 Hour Fitness, police said in a news release.

A man approached the woman and fired a gun at her but missed, police said. He then dumped acidic chemicals over her before running away.

Onlookers told KHON the distressed woman ran into the gym covered in a bluish liquid. She was hospitalized in serious condition.

Police are seeking the attacker on a charge of attempted murder and ask anyone with information to call 808-955-8300.

