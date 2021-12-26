Man shoots, wounds his parents on Christmas morning in their Long Island mansion: cops

A man is accused of shooting and wounding his parents in their Long Island mansion on Christmas morning, cops said Sunday.

The 29-year-old son shot his 64-year-old mom in the head and his 65-year-old dad in the back in their home on Seawane Drive in Hewlett Harbor just before 10:10 a.m. Saturday, Nassau County police said.

Both victims survived and were conscious and alert as medics took them to a hospital, cops said.

Police later nabbed the son, Dino Tomassetti, in Mahwah, N.J. He remains locked up in the Bergen County Jail on a fugitive from justice warrant.