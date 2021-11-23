Man shoots, wounds wife, then dies by suicide in Lake Worth Beach domestic disturbance

LAKE WORTH BEACH — A man shot and wounded his wife, then died by suicide in a domestic disturbance early Tuesday at a home in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The altercation happened at about 2 a.m. on the 500 block of Seventh Avenue North. Deputies found a woman in critical condition. Her husband had barricaded himself inside the home.

Crash kills man: Single-car crash near Boca Raton kills Broward County man, 18; three other teens injured

Death of 14-year-old: Ryan Rogers: Gardens police rule death of missing teen a homicide, no comment on cause

More: Prosecutors: Man linked by DNA to 2008 Lake Worth Beach murder was stealing TV at time of shooting

A PBSO SWAT unit responded to the scene, between Dixie and Federal highways, and some neighboring homes were evacuated.

Deputies attempted to negotiate the man's surrender, but he ultimately died by suicide, PBSO said.

No other details about the man were immediately available. His wife remained in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

jwhigham@pbpost.com

@JuliusWhigham

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Man dead, wife in critical condition after Lake Worth Beach shooting