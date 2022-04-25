Man shot on 15-501 in Durham was over road rage, police say. GoFundMe set up to assist him.

A shooting on U.S. 15-501 last week that left a man with serious injuries and blocked off a lane of traffic was a road rage incident, the Durham Police Department said Monday.

On April 21, police did not state a motive for the shooting, which police responded to before 4 p.m. The road shooting led to a lane closure that caused traffic delays during rush hour near Cornwallis Road.

Chris Stinnett was hospitalized after he was shot in a back, according to a GoFundMe online fundraising page set up to cover his medical expenses.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark SUV vehicle, police told The News & Observer. The suspect has not been identified, and the SUV has not been found, police said.

This case remains an active investigation, police said.

Chopper video from ABC 11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner, showed a police squad car parked in the middle of the highway heading southbound. A black SUV nearby was stopped on the right shoulder with its driver’s door open.

The N&O has requested a police incident report and recordings of a 911 call that police responded to.

GoFundMe set up for victim

An online fundraiser to support Stinnett has so far raised over $15,000 as of 4:30 p.m. Monday with a goal of $25,000.

“On Thursday April 21, 2022, our dear friend Chris Stinnett was the victim of a senseless road rage shooting that has left him in the hospital with a bullet remaining in his back and a long road of recovery ahead of him,” wrote a friend who set up the page. “While we can never truly plan for things like this, unfortunately Chris does not have any health insurance to cover the costs of his Emergency Department stay, time spent in the Surgical ICU, and upcoming PT appointments.”