Man shot at 17th and Francis

Jul. 19—A man is in critical condition after being shot in a home at 17th and Francis streets, police told News-Press NOW.

The St. Joseph Police Department responded to the area at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday and found a trail of blood near the rear of the home, Sgt. Brett Kelley said.

Police later determined that the victim, whose relationship with the household isn't yet known to police, had left the building and obtained private transport to Mosaic Life Care.

"Officers arrived on scene, found a pair of bullet holes in the front of the house," Kelley said. "Also found an apparent trail of blood leading from the back door. While responding to the scene, other officers made contact with some citizens who advised they had picked up a subject that was injured."

No arrests have yet been made, Kelley said. The man shot is the only physical injury in the incident known at this time to police, while the investigation remains in the early stages, Kelley said.

Around 5 p.m., a person believed to be the suspect returned and drove past the crime scene, police said. Several officers who were investigating the scene left and pursued the suspect.

