Man shot 2 dogs in one day, Wake sheriff’s office says. Now he faces cruelty charges.

A Knightdale man accused of shooting two dogs he said he feared might attack him, was arrested Wednesday on charges of animal cruelty, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sean Christopher Winfield, 38, faces two counts of animal cruelty and two counts of violating the Wake County firearms ordinance, sheriff’s spokesperson Eric Curry said in a news release. Winfield was taken to the Wake County Detention Center and placed on $2,000 unsecured bail, Curry said.

Deputies responded to a call about a dog being shot on Ballston Place in Knightdale on Monday and later identified the caller as Winfield, who said he had shot a dog that was running loose on the road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The dog’s owner told deputies and Wake County animal control officers that he left his four dogs outside to go to the bathroom when one of the dogs left his property and approached Winfield, who was standing on the road.

According to the sheriff’s office, Winfield told deputies he fired one round that struck the dog because he feared the dog would attack him.

Later Monday, deputies responded to another shooting of a dog in the same neighborhood, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived, witnesses identified Winfield as the person responsible for shooting a dog that was trying to cross the street to visit a neighbor “who routinely greets the dog,” Curry said.

Witnesses said Winfield shot the dog while he was walking in the neighborhood, and said he claimed the dog did not appear friendly, the sheriff’s office said.

“Through investigative means, it was determined that the subject’s account of the shooting was not consistent with the evidence that was discovered by Wake investigators,” Curry said.

Both dogs are recovering from their injuries, he added.