Man shot at by 3 suspects during attempted robbery, APD says

An attempted robbery quickly turned into a shooting Monday night.

Atlanta police responded to a robbery call near the Cheshire Bridge Road and Woodland Avenue NE area.

Once officers arrived, they met with a victim who told them he was robbed and shot at by three men.

During the investigation, officers said the victim was at a gas station when the three suspects confronted him.

One of the suspects entered the victim’s car through the passenger side door, and began to fight with the victim, authorities said.

The suspect assaulted the victim and stole some of his items.

Police said the victim was able to get away but his car sustained damage from gunfire as he drove way.

The investigation is ongoing.

