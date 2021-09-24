Man shot 3 times in Arnold

Sep. 24—A 34-year-old man is expected to survive after being shot three times in Arnold late Thursday, police Chief Eric Doutt said.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight in the 1500 block of Fourth Avenue.

The man was outside a house when someone shot him with a handgun in an arm, leg and foot, Doutt said. Parademics took him to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for treatment.

On Friday, Doutt said police had a person of interest in the case. The man has been identified by police, but Doutt said police had not spoken with him yet.

Westmoreland County Detectives were helping with the ongoing investigation, Doutt said. Police from New Kensington and Lower Burrell assisted at the scene of the shooting.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .