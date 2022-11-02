Man shot at 4 people in area plagued by armed robberies, police say

A man faces multiple counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at a group of people.

On Oct. 30, Memphis Police responded to the 4400 block of Wooddale, where a man told them he and three other people were outside when a white sedan pulled up and stopped near them.

According to an affidavit, the group thought the car and passenger seemed suspicious so they all got up to leave.

That’s when gunfire erupted from the sedan, hitting two of the victims, police said.

According to the affidavit, MPD has received multiple reports in the last few weeks of Hispanics in the area being robbed at gunpoint at shot at by people in a white four-door sedan.

The next day, police were at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Water Tree reviewing video of recent robberies and the suspects in the white sedan.

A resident called the apartment manager and said there was a suspicious person walking around who did not live at the apartments.

Police were given a description of the suspect and went to the 4400 block of Wooddale, where they identified the suspect as Orlando Clark, records show.

He ran from police and refused commands to stop before being captured a short distance away with $470 in cash.

A victim identified him as one of the people who shot at the group the previous day.

According to the affidavit, Clark told police he did not have a job and had quit working at McDonald’s three months ago. He could not give a reason he had the cash but no job, police said.

He’s now charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm, and evading arrest.

