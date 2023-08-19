Man shot 4 times in Perry South

A man was shot in Perry South on Friday, according to Pittsburgh police.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Osgood Street just before 6 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found the victim, a 20-year-old man, who had been shot four times.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable.

Two people were taken to Pittsburgh Police Headquarters for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

