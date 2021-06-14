Man shot 7 times during armed robbery in SW Houston, HPD says
The victim, who was hit in the chest, legs and hand, was going for his own firearm to defend himself when he was shot, police said.
The victim, who was hit in the chest, legs and hand, was going for his own firearm to defend himself when he was shot, police said.
Investigators said a family member discovered the bodies of mom, Leslie Reyes and her daughter Esly Jimenez Erzo Saturday afternoon.
“I grew up watching the construction of this home and have admired it ever since,” listing agent Mike Mahlstedt said to Houston CultureMap.
While it's still unknown what happened to the young boy or who took him to the hospital, neighbors said they're left in shock.
One resolution would censure GOP Rep. Greene for her remarks comparing mask-wearing in the House to the Holocaust. The other targets Omar and other members of “the Squad.”
A popular trail in Big Sur flanked by redwood trees that leads down through a gorge to a 60-foot waterfall is set to open to the public this week after a 13-year restoration needed when a wildfire destroyed access to it, officials announced Monday. After a $2 million renovation that fixed bridges, retaining walls, railings, steps and signage, the Pfeiffer Falls Trail will open Friday for the public to enjoy, said officials with the California State Parks and Save the Redwoods League, a San Francisco conservation group. To protect sensitive habitat, California State Parks and Save the Redwoods League officials replaced more than 4,150 square feet (385 square meters) of asphalt and concrete and seven stream crossings, with the newly aligned trail and a 70-foot-long (21-meter-long) pedestrian bridge that spans the Pfeiffer Redwood Creek ravine and offers dramatic views, officials said.
NATO leaders view China's growing influence, military prowess and assertive behavior as "systemic challenges to the rules-based international order," according to a communique released Monday.Why it matters: It's the first time that NATO, which was founded in 1949 to confront the Soviet Union, has formally addressed the threat posed by China's military ambitions. The alliance did not, however, refer to China as a "rival" or "adversary."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subs
Texas officials are urging residents to reduce their electricity consumption “as much as possible” this week.
A German woman has gone on trial accused of killing five of her six children in a case that caused widespread shock in Germany last year. Christiane K., whose full surname wasn't released for privacy reasons, appeared Monday before a regional court in the western city of Wuppertal, declining to answer any of the judges' questions. Prosecutors allege that the 28-year-old gave her young children large doses of various medications to put them into a stupor, before taking them into the bathroom one by one and drowning, strangling or suffocating them.
Philippine troops killed four Abu Sayyaf militants in a gunbattle Sunday in the country’s south, including a commander blamed for beheadings and a suspected would-be suicide bomber, military officials said. Army troops backed by police were to serve a warrant for the arrest of Injam Yadah at his home after midnight in Alat village in Jolo town in Sulu province, when he and his men opened fire.
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday extended partial coronavirus curbs in the capital and nearby provinces until end-June, but placed more areas under tighter quarantine measures because of rising infections and high hospital occupancy. In a weekly national address, Duterte told the public to get inoculated and comply with health regulations. The government imposed tighter measures in nine cities and 12 provinces, including those in central and southern Philippines, that limit the operating capacity of businesses and shut down non-essential establishments.
French scientists have recorded a rise in Alpine snow turning from white to pinkish red, warning the colour shift could be a marker of accelerating climate change. The Alps are covered with a thick mantle of white snow from winter to spring but as the slopes warm with the approach of summer, some mysteriously shift to turn various shades of orange, red and red. Locals call the phenomenon “sang de glacier”, or “glacier blood”, while others dub it “watermelon snow”. It has been observed for centur
Investigators said a family member discovered the bodies of the mom and her 16-year-old after coming to the apartment to check on them.
The tropics are heating up, with a second system organizing over the Atlantic. Here’s more on the forecast for the Gulf system and what it means for the Coast.
Jokic caught Payne across the face as the Serbian attempted to steal the ball with 3:52 remaining in the third quarter. Suns guard Devin Booker confronted Jokic after the foul and the teams briefly scuffled before being separated.
Matt Hancock addressing the Commons - watch live Why is roadmap delayed from June 21? Big weddings are back in silver lining to lockdown extension Hospitality leaders warn of 'devastating' impacts of four-week delay Large crowds to attend sports matches before lockdown ends UK 'unlikely to reopen foreign travel to major European resorts until August' Coronavirus latest news: Bringing second dose forward four weeks 'makes sense' Boris Johnson has announced that the final stage of England's reopen
Polo G, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, was charged with battery against a police officer and using violence to resist an officer, court records show.
Pope Francis demanded Sunday that humanitarian aid reach hungry people in the war-torn Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, where Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers are blocking food deliveries and other assistance. Francis called for an immediate end to the fighting in Tigray, the return of social harmony and for “all food aid and health care assistance to be guaranteed.”
Chesson Hadley led by four shots before shooting 75 and finishing a shot back of winner Garrick Higgo on Sunday at Congaree.
Delegations from Russia and the United States involved in nuclear negotiations with Iran held talks in Vienna on Monday, two days ahead of a summit meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The United States is not directly involved in the Vienna negotiations but has regular contacts with participating diplomats.
Matilda Castren fired a 65 on Sunday, capturing the Mediheal Championship by two strokes to become the first Finnish player to win on the LPGA Tour.